‘It was all worth it’: Teen jumps into crocodile-infested water to impress girl

QUEENSLAND, Australia — An 18-year-old Australian teen deliberately jumped into crocodile-infested water in an attempt to impress a girl.

Lee De Paauw, was hanging out with friends at a local river in Queensland early Sunday morning and had been teasing a group of backpackers, telling them the crocodiles would attack travelers before someone who was Australian, 9News reports. That’s when he decided to prove his point and jump into the water.

When he did, a massive 9-foot crocodile quickly latched onto his arm.

“[The crocodile] took me underneath the water, shook its head a bit, and I managed to get a good punch in on its eye, and then it let go and I swam back to the stairs,” De Paauw said.

Sophie Paterson, the “beautiful backpacker” that Paauw was trying to impress, wasn’t impressed.

“I’ve never heard a guy scream like that,” she told 9News.

But in the end, Paterson agreed to go to a movie with the teen.

“It was all worth it,” he said.

Local officials are trying to locate the crocodile believed responsible for the attack.