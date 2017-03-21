Howard Coble Intermodal Transportation Center to open in July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After about 10 years of planning and about two years of construction, the Howard Coble Intermodal Transportation Center will begin serving commuters on July 3.

The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) plans to replace the current main station in Greensboro on Regional Road because they say there just isn’t enough space.

The amount of rides taken on PART buses in the last five years has fluctuated around half a million but Scott Rhine, the executive director of PART, says the extra space is a need.

“When you talk about mobility and connectivity, what do people want?” Rhine said. “They need convenience and they need to be able to move around and essentially this location allows us to plan for the future, if we do have a passenger rail in this region as well as connections to the airport.”

The new location on Market Street will have 12 bus slips, about 50 parking spots and a 2,000-square-foot terminal.

Work on the new terminal along with a maintenance building next door will cost about $9 million, that’s coming from federal, state and local taxes.