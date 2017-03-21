× Homicide investigation underway in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Surry County, according to Sheriff Graham Atkinson.

On Friday at 10:37 p.m., deputies came to 151 Blue Ridge Lane, Mount Airy, after a report of a deceased person.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Sandra Jayne Sechrist deceased in her home.

Deputies determined that the death was an apparent homicide, Atkinson said in a news release.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.