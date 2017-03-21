Dog credited with saving life of 3-year-old girl found lying naked in ditch

DELTA, Mich. — A former shelter dog who was found with severe injuries is being credited with saving a 3-year-old girl’s life.

Last April, Petunia arrived at the Delta Animal Shelter with “two broken legs, a belly full of carpet and broken ribs.”

Almost a year later, Petunia has a new name, Peanut, a new home and another chance at life.

On March 17, little Peanut was able to pay it forward and save someone else’s life.

“About 11 a.m. this morning, Peanut started going crazy at our house. She was running up and down the stairs, barking and yelping,” the Delta Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. “She then went and got my husband, who was in the garage working on some projects, and alerted him that she wanted to go outside. He said he could hear her running around upstairs but didn’t understand why.”

After he let Peanut outside, she ran full-speed towards a field behind the couple’s house. In the field, the husband, who followed the dog, found a naked 3-year-old girl.

The husband quickly scooped the girl up, wrapped her in a sweatshirt and called 911.

Thanks to Peanut, the little girl is expected to be OK, WGTU reports.