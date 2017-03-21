× Democratic senator introduces HB2 repeal with moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sen. Joel Ford, a Charlotte Democrat, introduced a bill that would repeal House Bill 2, but also establish a moratorium for non-discrimination ordinances.

The “cool down” period would last for 30 days after the General Assembly adjourns.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, introduced a similar, if not the same, bill at the end of 2016 during a special session to repeal House Bill 2. The vote failed 16-32 with senate Republicans split and senate Democrats unanimously voting against because of the attached moratorium, citing it was similar to a continuation of a portion of House Bill 2.

@AlexRoseNews no traction on other versions of repeal. This was the best available option then, and it is now, too. — Joel Ford (@joeldford) March 21, 2017