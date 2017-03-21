× Constructor worker dies after falling off Asheboro bridge

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A construction worker was killed after he fell from a bridge in Asheboro Monday afternoon.

The worker, identified as Anthony Ramos, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The bridge is located at the U.S. 64 bypass project near Emerald Rock Road in Asheboro.

Ramos was employed by Wright Brothers Contracting in Tennessee.

Mitchell Simpson, vice president of Wright Brothers Contracting, was able to confirm the death and that Ramos was a North Carolina resident.

Additional details are unknown.