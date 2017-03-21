5-year-old boy dies after family dog chokes him by pulling on scarf

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy died after he was choked by the family dog when it pulled his scarf while they played in the snow.

The incident occurred on March 15 when his mother looked out of a window and noticed the boy lying facedown in the snow. She quickly carried the unconscious child inside the home and called 911.

The 5-year-old was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia but eventually died on Saturday, Philly.com reports.

“His smile and boundless energy was electric. He loved Ninja Turtles, Pokémon, superheroes and being silly,” a GoFundMe account read. “Above all else, John loved his mom, dad, and big sister.”

The cause of death was listed as ligature strangulation and labeled an accident.