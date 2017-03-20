× Woman arrested for shooting inside Alamance County home occupied by 2 minors

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a gunshot into a home in Alamance County occupied by two adults and two minors, according to a press release.

On Friday, deputies responded to Longdale Drive in reference to a break-in and shooting that occurred inside the home. The home was occupied by Justin Murray, Nicole Minor, and two juveniles.

Kristina Ann Holmes, 28, of Elfland, who was previously in a relationship with Murray, broke a window and damaged the front door before entering through the garage, the release states. Murray then braced the door and Holmes fired a shot into the home. No injuries were reported.

Holmes was later arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon-domestic related.