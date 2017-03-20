Western Alamance Middle School students use 3D printing to get hands-on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Students at Western Alamance Middle School are putting their science, technology, engineering and math skills to the test.

The students had to design a container that would protect their egg from the impact of a fall from a number of different heights -- and they had to make it with a 3D printer.

With the help of the Altamahaw Ossipee Volunteer Fire Department, the students learned every process is a bit of trial and error.

"It's all 3D printed, but it cracked in the beginning 'cause it's too thin. So we just put a bunch of duct tape around it," one student said.

"At first we had it filled with air and then we dropped it like that, but the box that we made from the 3D printer it like cut holes into the air pockets so like it all came out when it was dropped and it didn't help that much," another said.

So it was back to the drawing board.

