Watch live: April the giraffe’s calf is ‘sticking out’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo posted a Sunday evening update, saying that April the giraffe’s calf is “sticking out.”

The post reads:

Keeper report is “holy smokes” baby is sticking out. It is very evident in visual observations that the calf is moving up and sticking out! All are happy with progress, we are not in labor at this time.

Temperatures are warming and snow is melting. We hope to have the giraffes outside soon! Excitingly – a new batch of enrichment items should be arriving tomorrow and will be installed for viewer enjoyment! Hope all had a great weekend and we look forward to another week and hopefully the arrival of our long awaited calf. Earlier in the day, they said the calf had “calmed down,” after noting it had been doing “cartwheels” the day before.