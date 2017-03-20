× Toddler found dead on porch after wandering from NC home identified

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The 3-year-old boy found dead on the front porch of a home in North Carolina last week has been identified as Landyn Melton, according to WSOC.

There were no signs of trauma on the body of the 3-year-old, according to an autopsy report done on Thursday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology and other tests won’t be available for another two weeks.

Authorities were called to the home in Burke County around 7:45 a.m. and found the toddler dead on the porch.

Someone driving by the home spotted the child and called 911.

When the first deputy arrived, the temperature was in the mid-20s, but the strong winds made it feel much colder.

Overnight wind chill values were below zero.

Pat Williams, a neighbor, said he had seen the little boy only a few times after his mother moved in this month.

“Being a grandmother and a great-grandmother, and that being my home place, it has touched me greatly,” Williams said. “I’m sorry for everybody, and the whole community is praying for everybody.”

Investigators said the inside door was open when they arrived at the home, but the storm door most likely closed after the child got out.

Deputies said the mother and her boyfriend were asleep at the time and unaware of what happened.

“When you come to a tragic situation like this, it is always heartbreaking for everybody involved, including the officers investigating the case, so our prayers go out to all the families,” Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said.