× Suspect arrested in 2 NC cold case rape investigations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been extradited back to North Carolina and charged in connection with two cold case rape investigations, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Louis Lane III, 59, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit, the crimes happened on April 28, 1995, and Sept. 19, 1995.

Warrants were originally issued in 1995, but at the time extradition was not approved and the suspect had fled the state, the release said.

Upon a review of the cases, Fayetteville police detectives conferred with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and extradition was approved.

Lane was taken into custody in Milwaukee with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

Lane has been placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond.