× Reidsville man arrested after home invasion, assault on elderly couple

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested after a home invasion, strong arm robbery and theft of a motor vehicle at an elderly couple’s home.

Andy Wayne Wilson, 29, of 350 Steamboat Drive, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Rockingham County deputies responded to a home on Stephens Road in Ruffin. Upon their arrival, they found James Garcia, 78, bleeding from the neck area. Also in the home was his wife, Audrey Garcia, 78.

James Garcia told deputies that a man knocked on his door saying he had run out of gas and then forced his way into their home. Once inside, the man started demanding money and then slashed James Garcia’s throat with an edged weapon. He then struck Audrey Garcia on the face with his fist, took a purse, left the home and then stole the couple’s 2003 Ford Winstar van. James Garcia received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect and stolen vehicle and located it on Guerrant Springs Road. A brief chase ended when the suspect drove into a large field, jumped out and fled into some woods. Eden Police Department K9s eventually found the suspect lying in a small creek in the wooded area.

Deputies later found that prior to this incident, Talor Nicole Knowles, 23, had been dropping off her and Wilson’s child to visit with her grandparents (Andy Wilson’s parents) at 350 Steamboat Drive, when Wilson allegedly stole $100 from her purse and his mother’s Chevrolet Cruz which deputies located near the Garcias’ home.

Wilson is being held in jail on a $250,00 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

James Garcia’s condition was not provided.