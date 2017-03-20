× Philanthropist, attorney Bob Cone dies Saturday

With adult children Sam and Laurie around his hospital bed a few weeks ago, Bob Cone asked them to join him in singing rounds of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

“We did and we sounded perfectly awful,” Laurie Cone remembered Sunday.

But the well-known attorney, nearing the end of his battle with an especially cruel cancer, smiled and said it was something his dad had done with him.

“I thought that was particularly striking that that was on his mind, and not that he was uncomfortable or afraid — or perhaps they were (on his mind), but that’s not what he voiced,” she said. “He taught us until the end about strength and positivity and good. He told us he was grateful for life and his family and he didn’t feel that he missed anything.”

Cone, a philanthropist and attorney, died Saturday at age 65. He underwent a pioneering cancer treatment for an aggressive tumor that three years ago was smothering the organs in its path.