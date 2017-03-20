× Owner says Yum Yum Better Ice Cream will soon reopen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The hot dogs could be back on the grill as early as this week, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Yet, it’ll be a few weeks more before Yum Yum fans taste its ice cream again.

Owner Clint Aydelette promises his customers one thing: Yum Yum Better Ice Cream will reopen.

“I’ve got to take care of my workers,” Aydelette said by phone late Thursday. “I wouldn’t just shut down and do that to them or to the community.”

The popular Greensboro restaurant closed Wednesday afternoon after a driver hit the building when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream is located at 1219 Spring Garden St.