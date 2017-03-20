× New details released after woman found dead in High Point apartment

HIGH POINT, N.C. — New details have emerged after a woman was found dead in her High Point apartment Saturday morning.

Sean Gibson, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his 27-year-old girlfriend Charlene Sade Alvarez.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue. Upon arrival, police found Alvarez dead inside their apartment with fatal injuries consistent with a “violent encounter.”

On Friday, the couple went to Outback Steakhouse to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The couple’s two kids, ages 3 and 6, were staying with a family member.

At some point Saturday morning, an argument occurred. Police are unsure of the events that followed.

Police say there were signs of strangulation and Alvarez had marks on her neck, but the official cause of death has not been released. She was found with a torn blouse and her pants were down.

Gibson then contacted his brother, who in turn contacted the mother who then called 911.

When authorities and emergency officials showed up at 9:54 a.m., the suspect was seen outside the apartment shouting.

Gibson is believed to have consumed alcohol, police say.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Gibson was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Guilford County jail without bond.

Gibson’s next court date is set for May 19.

Anyone with any information can call lead investigator Detective Randy Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.