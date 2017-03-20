× NC woman charged with murder after man dies from illegal silicone injections

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old man died after she gave him silicone injections, police told WSOC.

Police said Eugene Jones II went to Kavonceya Inman Cornelius’ home on Union Heights Boulevard for the injection and died on Jan. 12 in Fayetteville as a result of the procedure.

Police were notified by another victim on Feb. 13 who said they received silicone injections from Cornelius and now has serious health problems.

During the investigation, police found that Cornelius had been conducting the medical procedures with non-medical-grade silicone.

Cornelius, who is also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.