LeBauer Park kicks off start of Spring

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Described as the urban park where "everything is always going on," LeBauer Park held it's annual Spring Blooming celebration, raising Janet Echelman's aerial sculpture to cap it off.

Families, kids and dogs danced around the park Sunday, enjoying many community events. One you may not have heard of before: doga.

"It was an awesome turnout," said instructor Megan Blake. "Or should I say it was a 'pawesome' turnout!"

Dog owners got to do yoga with their furry friends there on the mat, Blake referring to the dog as a reminder of being present during her yoga routine.

Just a couple hours later on the very same stage, people engaged in cultural music and dance. Another example of the park finding different ways to engage with different people.

"I love it for my dog Jackson who has issues with shyness and stuff like that," said Lisa Winslow, who was taking her dog to "Waggy Hour" at the enclosed dog park.

Families were excited activities are coming back to the park, and it's great for the city's economy because you're just blocks away from shops and restaurants.

"I think it promotes the downtown area pretty well," Winslow said.

The park will start showing outdoor movies in April.