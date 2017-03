Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a double-shooting in northeast Greensboro.

Officers were called to 2006 Niagara St. at 8:42 p.m. Monday.

Greensboro police officers on the scene tell FOX8 two victims, identified only as young males, have been taken to a hospital.

One victim was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the back.

There is no word on the victims' conditions.