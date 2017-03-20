Greensboro folks – did your water have a chlorine smell on Sunday?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s water supply staff received complaints of a chlorine smell in the water on Sunday.

Here is what they had to say, as released by Jake Keys, communications manager with the City of Greensboro:

Water Supply staff observed a disinfectant feed rate imbalance this weekend that partly stemmed from the startup of the Mitchell Water Plant after repairs were made on a newly installed system. Staff members were dispatched to the field to respond to the received calls regarding the “chlorine” smell in the water. All samples taken in the field and taken back to the lab confirmed water quality parameters were within the normal range. Staff did confirm a “chlorine” smell in the samples taken. The imbalance has since been resolved and the smell has dissipated as the water moves through the distribution system. Staff will continue to monitor the system to make sure no additional measures are necessary and take appropriate measures to ensure a reoccurrence does not take place. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to complete necessary capital improvements at the Mitchell Water Plant.