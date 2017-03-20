Eric and Lara Trump are expecting their first child

Eric and Lara Trump announced Monday afternoon that they are expecting their first child.

Trump confirmed the pregnancy on social media around noon.

The tweet read, “.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It’s been an amazing year. We are blessed!”

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

The couple learned about the pregnancy on Jan. 6, Eric Trump’s birthday. They have yet to find a name for the little one but have ruled out Charlie.

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric Trump told PEOPLE.

The baby will be President Donald Trump’s ninth grandchild.

The president replied to the news with a tweet of his own.