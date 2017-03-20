× Dog shot, killed during Winston-Salem home break-in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed during a home break-in, according to a news release.

On Monday at 3:19 p.m., officers came to a home in the 3100 block of Sides Road after a report of a break-in.

Officers found a deceased Rottweiler that belonged to the homeowner. The dog had been shot several times and police believe the dog was killed by the suspect or suspects, the release said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.