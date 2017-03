Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County couple is involved in a unique kind of agriculture -- worm farming.

James Henderson estimates there are more than 3 million worms at the farm.

Even more unique, James and his wife, Robin, farm multi-colored worms.

They've got yellow, purple, blues -- a full rainbow of worms.

James says the secret was handed down to him by his Native American ancestry.

Learn more in today's Roy's Folks.