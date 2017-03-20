× Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with free ice cream

Today is the first day of spring — and you can celebrate the occasion with free ice cream!

On Monday, Dairy Queen is giving out small vanilla cones.

The promotion applies only to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country. The offer is valid all day.

The fast food restaurant is also collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

The offer is valid for one free vanilla soft serve cone.

Several Piedmont Triad-area locations will be participating in the promotion.

Click here for locations.