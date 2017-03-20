× Arrest made after man found shot, killed outside his apartment in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have made an arrest after a man was found shot and killed outside of his apartment on March 10.

William Anthony Brown, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Jahiml Ismailibn Almin, 25, was found lying unresponsive on the ground in front of 703 Bethabara Pointe Circle on March 10.

Arriving officers called emergency medical workers who arrived and pronounced Almin dead at the scene. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was taken into custody in Guilford County and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.