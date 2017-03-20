4-year-old boy dies in accidental hanging in dressing room

MANKATO, Minn. — A 4-year-old boy died in a Minnesota thrift store Saturday in what local authorities there are calling a tragic accident, WCCO reports.
Police responded to the Minnesota Valley Action Council thrift store and found that the boy had been in a changing room by himself.
The boy’s hoodie reportedly got stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and the boy suffocated.
Police told WCCO they do not suspect foul play.
A GoFundMe page set up to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses identifies him as Ryu Pena.
