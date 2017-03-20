4-year-old boy dies in accidental hanging in dressing room

MANKATO, Minn. — A 4-year-old boy died in a Minnesota thrift store Saturday in what local authorities there are calling a tragic accident, WCCO reports.

A 4-year-old boy died in a Mankato thrift store dressing room in an accidental hanging, reports say. | https://t.co/e16lZsClMs pic.twitter.com/qc6NaZCL2g — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) March 20, 2017

Police responded to the Minnesota Valley Action Council thrift store and found that the boy had been in a changing room by himself.

The boy’s hoodie reportedly got stuck on a coat hanger attached to the wall and the boy suffocated.

Police told WCCO they do not suspect foul play.

A GoFundMe page set up to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses identifies him as Ryu Pena.