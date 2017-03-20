× 3 airlifted after car hits tree in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three people were airlifted Monday morning after their car lost control and raced down an embankment in Burlington City Park, eventually hitting a tree.

The vehicle was traveling on US-70 when it lost control, crossed over the eastbound lane and raced down an embankment into the park near the train, police say.

Three people had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The victims suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

3 people hurt after an early am car crash in Burlington on US-70, eventually landing down this embankment in City Park. Speed was factor pic.twitter.com/wpX98YV79a — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) March 20, 2017