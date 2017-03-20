3 airlifted after car hits tree in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three people were airlifted Monday morning after their car lost control and raced down an embankment in Burlington City Park, eventually hitting a tree.
The vehicle was traveling on US-70 when it lost control, crossed over the eastbound lane and raced down an embankment into the park near the train, police say.
Three people had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The victims suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
36.095692 -79.437799