× ‘Psychic’ pleads guilty to threatening clients unless they paid her

MENTOR, Ohio – A “psychic” has pleaded guilty to threatening her clients, telling them that harm would come to them or their families unless they paid her.

WJW reported that Gina B. Miller of Gina’s Psychic Studio in Mentor was indicted in September on 28 counts, including theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and telecommunications fraud.

Prosecutors said she stole $1.4 million and bilked a dozen people out of cash, jewelry and valuables, according to the Associated Press.

Miller recently pleaded to one count of aggravated theft and will be sentenced on April 27.

At the time of her arrest in 2015, Mentor police said Miller would tell her victims harm would come to them or their families if they did not pay her. The crimes happened over the course of 20 years.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office said Miller stole more than $1.5 million from 11 people. Investigators seized Louis Vuitton purses, iPhones and computers, as well as Rolex watches and other jewelry.