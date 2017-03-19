× Protesters fly large Confederate flag outside NCAA tournament in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Confederate flag caused a controversy during an NCAA tournament in South Carolina.

The state’s Secessionist Party put up the flag in the parking lot near the tournament venue in Greenville on Sunday morning.

The NCAA says the flag was displayed in a public area outside its control.

The association boycotted South Carolina until it removed the flag from its state house grounds two years ago.

But the Secessionist Party is now pushing state lawmakers to place that flag in a museum.

Some basketball fans said the Confederate flag shouldn’t be there.

Police say that displaying the flag did not break any laws.

The tournament was originally supposed to be in Greensboro, but was moved because of House Bill 2.