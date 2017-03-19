Protesters fly large Confederate flag outside NCAA tournament in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Members of the South Carolina Secessionist Party fly a Confederate battle flag in a parking garage beside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena prior to the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. The group has pledged to fly Confederate battle flags at all major sporting events in South Carolina until the Confederate flag that once flew at the SC State House is displayed at the SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Members of the South Carolina Secessionist Party fly a Confederate battle flag in a parking garage beside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena prior to the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. The group has pledged to fly Confederate battle flags at all major sporting events in South Carolina until the Confederate flag that once flew at the SC State House is displayed at the SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Confederate flag caused a controversy during an NCAA tournament in South Carolina.
The state’s Secessionist Party put up the flag in the parking lot near the tournament venue in Greenville on Sunday morning.
The NCAA says the flag was displayed in a public area outside its control.
The association boycotted South Carolina until it removed the flag from its state house grounds two years ago.
But the Secessionist Party is now pushing state lawmakers to place that flag in a museum.
Some basketball fans said the Confederate flag shouldn’t be there.
Police say that displaying the flag did not break any laws.
The tournament was originally supposed to be in Greensboro, but was moved because of House Bill 2.
