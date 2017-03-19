× Police identify Greensboro man killed after car gets hit by train

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead after a crash involving a train and a car in Greensboro on Sunday morning.

Raul Alexander Herrera Herrera, 34, of Greensboro, has been identified as the victim, according to Greensboro police.

The incident was reported at about 8:43 a.m. near the intersection at Burlington Road and Franklin Boulevard, according to Greensboro police.

The victim was in a 2003 Mini Cooper headed northbound on Franklin Boulevard and stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down.

The eastbound train struck the victim’s vehicle, resulting in his death, according to police.

The train involved, Amtrak Train 80, the Carolinian, was headed from Charlotte, N.C. to New York. There 155 passengers, with no reported injuries onboard.

The intersection at Burlington Road and Franklin Boulevard had been shut down.

It has been 24 days since the last fatal collision in Greensboro, according to police.