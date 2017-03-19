× North Carolina teen accused of killing his mother

CARY, N.C. – A North Carolina teenager has been charged with murder in the 2015 death of his mother, according to WTVD.

Nalini Tellaprolu’s son called 911 December 17, 2015 to report finding the 51-year-old dead in their garage in the 2000 block of Roland Glen Road.

Now, police say the son, 17-year-old Arnav Uppalapati, killed his mother. He faces a murder charge.

Police have not said how Tellaprolu was killed, but the State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that her death is a homicide.

Tellaprolu was getting ready to celebrate her 52nd birthday. She worked at Duke Medicine, according to neighbors who spoke with WTVD.