× Man charged with murder after woman found dead in High Point apartment

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman in High Point, according to police.

Sean Gibson, 28, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 27-year-old Charlene Sade Alvarez, High Point police said in a press release.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in connection to the incident.

The victim and suspect lived together, according to police. The victim was found dead inside their apartment and had suffered fatal injuries from a “violent encounter.”

The suspect was charged Sunday morning and has been jailed in Guilford County without bond. No other suspects are being sought.

Police have not released a motive in the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call lead investigator Detective Randy Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.