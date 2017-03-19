× Bob Cone, prominent Greensboro attorney and community leader, dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bob Cone, a prominent Greensboro attorney who was recently honored for being a leader in the community, has died.

Cone is the director of the Tuggle Duggins law firm in Greensboro and also worked as the regional chair of the Anti-Defamation League.

Bob Cone and his wife Sally Cone were celebrated by the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad in November.

The NCCJ is a human relations organization that promotes understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions through education, dialogue, and advocacy.

“We are delighted to honor the Cones and the Slanes, two couples wholly dedicated to the well-being of Guilford County and committed to making our community one that works for all of us, not just some of us, with the 2016 Citation Award,” said Ivan Canada, NCCJ’s executive director.

Cone was also a co-founder of the Herb Falk Society, which encourages lawyers to engage in pro bono work, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

He also received a national Boy Scouts of America award for his work in promoting diversity and bringing scouting to lower-income neighborhoods in Greensboro.