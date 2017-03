× 5 stabbed, 2 in critical condition after fight at NC nightclub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after five people were stabbed at a Charlotte hookah bar around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC.

Officials said that a fight began inside the club Red@28th and then spread to the parking lot. Two victims are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several shots were fired, but nobody was hit by the gunfire. Police are interviewing witnesses.