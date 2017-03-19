3 small children hurt after SUV overturns in crash with tractor-trailer in Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. – Three children were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Saturday night in Liberty, according to Liberty police.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the incident at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Street and Swannanoa Avenue.

The SUV was struck by the tractor trailer, causing the SUV to overturn, Liberty police said in a press release.

Three small children in the SUV were injured and taken to Moses Cone Hospital and Brenner Children’s Hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Police said charges may be filed against the operator of the tractor-trailer, who is not suspected of being impaired, after a detailed investigation has been completed. A cause of the crash has not been released.

The Liberty Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, NCSHP Motor Carrier Enforcement, Liberty Fire Department and Randolph County EMS responded to the scene.

Highway Patrol sent accident reconstruction specialists to assist the Liberty Police Department in its investigation.