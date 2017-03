× 1 dead after crash involving train, car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person is dead after a crash involving a train and a car in Greensboro on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at about 8:47 a.m. near the intersection at Burlington Road and Franklin Boulevard, according to Greensboro police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The intersection at Burlington Road and Franklin Boulevard is shut down.