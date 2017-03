× 2 lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro are closed after a traffic incident Saturday night.

The two right lanes on I-40 eastbound are closed just west of Exit 221 (S Elm-Eugene St).

The incident was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The lanes are not expected to reopen until about 8:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.