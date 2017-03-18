Surveillance video shows bank security guard killing armed robber in dramatic gunfight

Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Il. -- Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank -- before he was fatally shot, according to WIFR.

Video shows a security guard working at the bank exchange gunfire with the suspect, who eventually is shot to death.

"There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” said Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato.

The surveillance video shows Laurence Turner coming in and shooting once in the ceiling, then at metro security officer Brian Harrison, a former Winnebago County deputy, who jumps to action.

"They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body,” said Chief Dan O'Shea with the Rockford Police Department. “This is a very dynamic, active situation and he's doing what he was trained probably for 30 years to do and it was eliminate and take care of the threat."

Turner, who was on drugs at the time, was shot twice and died at the scene.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says Harrison's actions were justified.

Officers also linked turner to three other armed robberies in November and December of 2016. He was caught in surveillance photos in each.

But it wasn't until Turner's death that officers were able to connect the dots.

They say he also fired his gun during those robberies.

"Those cause greater concern, someone who's willing to fire a weapon rather than just carry it are always a little more important to us,” Chief O'Shea said.

Harrison still works for metro enforcement as a security guard.