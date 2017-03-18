× Science teacher’s prestigious award will help Winston-Salem school rebuild

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If Brad Rhew were looking for a reason to stay in teaching, he just got one — or 25,000, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

To his credit, the science teacher at Cook Literacy Model School said he wasn’t planning to leave the profession anytime soon. But, if the notion struck him anytime over the next five years, $25,000 might make a person reconsider.

Rhew is one of five teachers in the state to receive the prestigious Burroughs Wellcome Fund’s Career Award for Science and Mathematics Teachers, recognizing outstanding science and math teachers who demonstrate impressive performance records in the classroom and command of their content area. Over the five-year life of the award, it provides extra salary support to make the teacher a 12-month employee (instead of the standard 10 months). It also gives Rhew $20,000 a year to spend on his school for materials, equipment and professional development.

The award is also designed to help school districts retain talented teachers. If Rhew remains a teacher for the next five years, he will be awarded $25,000 by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund at the end of the award period.

“It’s a lot of money,” Rhew said, laughing. “More than that, though, it’s something the whole school and community can benefit from.”

