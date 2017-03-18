× High Point woman found dead in apartment, police looking for suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point are investigating the homicide of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Saturday morning.

Charlene Sade Alvarez, 27, suffered fatal injuries from a violent encounter, High Point police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the incident shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday at 300 Taylor Ave., apt. B.

Police are currently conducting interviews and no arrests have been made, according to High Point police.

It is believed the victim was associated with the suspect and this is not considered a random occurrence.

The crime marks High Point’s fifth homicide this year.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call lead investigator Detective Randy Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.