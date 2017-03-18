NCAA out, rabbits in at Greensboro Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With the NCAA not in town this weekend, the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says the city is missing out on $14.5 million.

Hotels and restaurants are a few of the businesses missing out, but there is one group of people who are benefiting from the tournaments move to Greenville, South Carolina.

A rabbit show is taking place at the Coliseum this weekend.

Brenda Smith is the president of the North Carolina Rabbit breeders Association. She says the event usually has to compete with the NCAA schedule.

“Of course, they are a little bit bigger than we are so they get their dates of preference,” Smith said.

The rabbit show didn’t have any scheduling problems this year. A thousand rabbits from 30 different breeds are being judged at the Coliseum Events Center Saturday and Sunday.

“It's kind of like a dog show, except you don't walk them on a leash or anything like that,” Smith said.

Although Smith agrees her association benefited from the NCAA loss, as a Triad resident, she understands what that means for the area.

“We wish Greensboro could have the NCAA here and benefit from that, but we appreciate the little bit that we can contribute back,” Smith said.