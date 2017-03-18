× NC mother arrested after child accidentally takes drug containing opioid

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina mother has been arrested after authorities said her 3-year-old child accidentally took a drug containing an opioid.

WCTI reported that Virginia Elizabeth Humphrey faces charges of felony child abuse and was jailed under a $30,000 bond in connection to the incident.

First responders were called to a home in Pamlico County on Friday evening about a child who may have taken adult medication.

The child was evaluated at a hospital where it was determined that the toddler had taken some type of opiate-based narcotic, according to WCTI.

Information about the exact type of drug that was taken and the current condition of the child have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.