NC mother arrested after child accidentally takes drug containing opioid
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina mother has been arrested after authorities said her 3-year-old child accidentally took a drug containing an opioid.
WCTI reported that Virginia Elizabeth Humphrey faces charges of felony child abuse and was jailed under a $30,000 bond in connection to the incident.
First responders were called to a home in Pamlico County on Friday evening about a child who may have taken adult medication.
The child was evaluated at a hospital where it was determined that the toddler had taken some type of opiate-based narcotic, according to WCTI.
Information about the exact type of drug that was taken and the current condition of the child have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
35.133786 -76.687470