Dogs rescued from ‘appalling’ NC abuse case available for adoption

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Some of the surviving animals from a Fletcher abuse case in which animals were allegedly abandoned and some starved to death are now adoptable at Blue Ridge Humane Society, according to WLOS.

Henderson County Animal Enforcement were involved in an incident earlier this month in which a caller said a family had moved from a residence, leaving their animals in a neglectful state, with little food or water.

Deputies saw conditions they described as “incredibly appalling” for several animals. They and shelter workers transported 40 animals to the shelter.

Hendersonville’s Blue Ridge Humane Society is now caring for one cat and 15 dogs from the case. BRHS says that between them and other local shelters and rescue organizations, every animal rescued from the residence is being cared for.

The shelter is accepting donations here, over the phone at (828) 685-7107, and via mail. Checks can be sent to BRHS 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.