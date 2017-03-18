× 17-year-old who fell from Hanging Rock State Park last month dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The 17-year-old who fell at least 40 feet from Hanging Rock State Park a month ago has died, according to his family.

Jason Messer has passed away on Friday, according to a Facebook post on the Pray for Jason Messer Facebook page.

“This evening, our beloved Jason passed away,” the post read, in part. “We mourn the loss of a dear, dear friend. We are grateful that the Lord gave Jason a swift and peaceful passing, without suffering. We are grateful to God that Jason was part of Resolved and Twin City Bible Church, and that we each shared in his wonderful life. We will never be the same for the way he has touched our lives. We are grateful for the strong testimony the family has in the Gospel and the hope found in the Lord Jesus Christ—a hope that has sustained them and will sustain them in the days to come.”

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at Hanging Rock on the evening of Feb. 18. Authorities used special rigging with ropes to get the victim to a safe location to be carried out by rescuers.

Jason Messer’s brother, Samuel Messer, previously told FOX8 that that his brother suffered multiple injuries including a broken arm, wrist, sternum and cracked ribs. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Jason Messer played football at Dalton L. McMichael High School.