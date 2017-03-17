× Winston-Salem man accused of raping a minor receives additional charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 37-year-old Winston-Salem man accused of committing numerous sexual acts with a minor is now facing an additional 15 charges, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened a report involving a 16-year-old girl being the victim of various sexual offenses. Early Wednesday morning, Jason Michael Clapp was arrested on nine counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor. The charges include the act of producing child pornography.

After a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, investigators discovered at least 15 more incidents of abuse.

Clapp’s additional charges include:

Six counts of statutory rape of a child 13, 14, or 15 years old

Five counts of incest

One count of first-degree rape of a child

One count of first-degree sex offense

One count of second-degree forcible rape

One count of second-degree forcible sex offense

He received an additional $5 million secured bond to his initial $1 million bond.