Watch live: Zookeepers seeing ‘significant baby kicks’ in April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Could the luck of the Irish be with a giraffe today?

April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April still not giving birth to the calf.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of 9:10 a.m. Friday, there were more than 94,000 people watching.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.

In Thursday night’s update, keepers reported “increased swelling in the backend and significant baby kicks from within.”

The post read:

Keeper report is increased swelling in the backend and significant baby kicks from within. Vet reports all is well and no reason for concern. April is posturing quite a bit which is keeping us on our toes! We will see what the weekend brings. Today was spent digging paths for keepers to access exhibits, for animals to access watering stations and more yard space, and clearing roadways for fuel deliveries etc.

We have to thank the handful of individuals that assisted in this process. Thank you for making our animals lives better, and keeper work -a touch easier under the conditions.