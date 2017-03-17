In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses concerns with Donald Trump's budget, recent mortgage rate hikes and a massive frozen pizza recall.
Trump budget concerns, mortgage rates increase and more
-
Money Matters: Donald Trump’s budget proposal, Wendy’s self-ordering kiosk and more
-
Money Matters: Small business in NC, market reaction to Trump’s speech and more
-
Trump to release ‘hard power budget’ with cuts to State Dept, EPA
-
Trump aides spoke to Russians during campaign
-
Trump declares victory: Sprint will create 5,000 U.S. jobs
-
-
A list of everything the Trump administration has done so far
-
Money Matters: Verizon, Sears drops Trump line and more
-
Donald Trump threatens heavy taxes on US companies that move abroad
-
Trump calls for ‘major investigation’ into voter fraud
-
Money Matters: Craftsman saw recall, Pfizer’s potential investment in NC and more
-
-
Donald Trump inauguration coin can be yours — for a price
-
Money Matters: Gander Mountain bankruptcy, new Starbucks in Piedmont Triad
-
Video shows teacher shooting toy gun at image of Trump, yelling ‘die’