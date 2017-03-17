× Teen arrested in connection with Davidson County stabbing, burglary

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teen was charged in connection with a stabbing and burglary that happened in Davidson County on Sunday, according to a press release.

Deputies began investigating a burglary at a residence in Northern Davidson County early Sunday morning. At least one person forced their way into the home, where an argument with the homeowner followed, the release states.

Before the suspect fled the scene, the homeowner was stabbed with a knife.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, Sabastian Lee Hall was identified as a suspect.

Hall was charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Davidson County jail on a $50,000 secured bond.