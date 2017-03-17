× Shots fired into occupied Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after an occupied home in Burlington was shot into early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 500 block of Queen Ann Street around 1:19 a.m. in reference to shots fired into a home. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings in the driveway and that the residence had been struck by gunfire. The home was occupied by three people.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.