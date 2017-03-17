× Roommate accused of murder after SC man’s burned body found in barrel

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of murder after his roommate’s burned body was found in a barrel behind his home in February.

Shannon Maurice Smith Jr., 23, was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of 68-year-old Michael Mullikin after authorities used DNA to identify him, according to the Post and Courier.

On Feb. 27, Mullikin’s daughter reported him missing after his car was gone from his home. When police got to the property, they discovered his remains in a barrel.

The next day, police arrested Smith Jr. in St. Peters, Missouri after they found him driving Mullikin’s car. He was charged with grand larceny and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina, the newspaper reports.

Police say there was no sign of a break-in at the home but they did find blood splatter and a bloody fingerprint that belonged to Smith on a door frame.